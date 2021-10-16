Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Adamawa’s Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri cast their votes in Yola on Saturday as the nationwide Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) states congresses went underway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2,614 delegates drawn from the 21 Local government areas of Adamawa are participating at the congress.

Speaking, shortly before the election, Bayelsa’s Gov. Diri Duoye, the returning officer, expressed satisfaction at the way the congress was organised.

Duoye, who is also the Deputy National Chairman, Convention Committee of the party, said due process of the party’s constitution was followed in the dissolution of the past state executive organs.

“The National Committee is very impressed and appreciates the way members organised themselves for the conduct of the congress.

“This shows that PDP is always united as one family to overcome all challenges facing the party amicably,’’ Duoye said.

He urged delegates and supporting members of the party to exhibit true democracy during and after the congress as the party was warming up to reclaim its mandates at the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks shortly after casting his votes, Gov. Fintiri said that what transpired was the peak of democracy being exhibited by the party’s members.

“I am happy because the election process was peaceful and our people are happy that we are electing new leaders of the party at the state level.

“The organised election will pave way for good leadership in the state and pave the way for the party in 2023 to continue with good leadership that provided dividends of democracy,’’ Fintiri said.

