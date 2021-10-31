Immediate past Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ethiope East Local Government Area and presently SSA to Delta State Governor on Community Development, Chief Kingsley Okpako (Kuti), has said that former Governor of the state, Chief James Ibori is the political leader of all political parties in Delta.

Chief Okpako said this while responding to questions from journalists after PDP’s rally in Sapele on Saturday.

Recall that Okowa during the rally said that that when it is time, party chieftains will determine who the PDP governorship candidate will be, just as some observers believe this to mean that it will be a collective effort from leaders of the party from all senatorial districts despite the fact that it is the turn of Delta Central and leaders from that area to make the pick.

But, on this, Kuti said: “He is the present Governor. He has the power to say that. Politics is like a round table; you talk to me, I talk to you. We have one political leader in Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori. He is the political leader of all parties in Delta State. He is the messiah in Delta State, every other political leader even in other parties are working with Ibori. He knows the way, he shows the way and he goes the way. He knows the pains, trauma and penury of politics. He has paid his price.”

Asked to speak about reports that Ibori and Okowa are not in good terms over political tussles, Okpako, said: “Forget that thing. We know where we meet by 2am. Okowa is a son to Ibori, Uduaghan is a son, brother and confidant to Ibori. I can tell you that tomorrow, someone we did not even expect can be the next Governor of the state. All these things are orchestrated by God for the messiah to come. Dr. Kings tomorrow can be the next Governor of this state and I will take it with a golden spoon because the battle is not for the swift but of him that showeth mercy.”

On the return of Monday Igbuya and others to PDP, he opined: “Politics is a very deep game and battle. Sometimes you flow astray, but the moment you realize yourself, you come back to your footing. I’m very happy for the bigwigs today because they are back.”

“Sorry to say, a onetime first citizen of the state dabbled too and he came back when he saw that he is a one-man orchestra in an APC government. Delta State is a PDP State,” he added.

On Governor Okowa’s message to Delta Central to be united and narrow down its number of aspirants for the gubernatorial election, Kuti said “United we stand, divided we fall. The earlier we trim it down in Delta Central, the better for us if not. There are people that cannot win their own ward but they want to be governor; they will score zero.”

Asked if he has a favourite candidate, he averred that it is too early to say who his favorite candidate is.

“The horse is ready for battle, safety is of the Lord. The person that will be our messiah, God will give us the wisdom to pick the right candidate,” he added.

Continuing, he was optimistic that Delta Central will produce the next Governor.

Furthermore, he tasked Delta Central on unity and love, saying with these they will conquer.