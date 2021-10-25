As part of activities to mark her 51st birthday, Dr. Becky Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre on Sunday donated a 10-bedroom apartment to some homeless girls in Kunyami area of Abuja.

The structure was dedicated by the Senior Pastor of Dunamis Church Dr. Paul Enenche.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Becky Enenche recalled that the house was built to relocate some of the girls who gave their lives to Jesus during an evangelistic outreach to the community from their former location which she said was not good for them.

On his part, Dr. Paul Enenche hailed the celebrant, Pastor Becky Enenche for her tireless efforts in reaching out to the lost souls.

Also speaking at the event, the traditional ruler of Kunyami hailed the church for their magnanimity.

He prayed God to uphold and continue to bless the clerics.

The church also donated a motorized borehole to the community and as well renovated the palace of the traditional ruler of Kunyami community.

Among the dignitaries at the event was the member representing Apa/Agatu federal Constituency, Goddey Samuel, who hailed pastor Paul and his wife for always putting smiles on the faces of people.

Other residents of the community lauded the church for the humanitarian gesture.

Similarly, the cleric also donated items to widows, school lunch boxes and bags to children as well as scholarship to one of the natives of the community.

It would be recalled that Pastor Becky had in 2020 during her 50th birthday empowered the less privileged.