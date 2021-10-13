By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has hailed the reversal of decision of the National Assembly on the electronic transmission of election results as a welcomed development.

The National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF Hon, Ken Robinson, stated that it was apt that NASS realized and corrected its decision, but stated that they should ensure that treat all the regions fairly.

Robinson said: “PANDEF appreciates the fact that NASS has kind of decided to toe that part the citizens have been clamouring for. The earlier conclusion that some parts of the country were not connected, there were network issues based on the advise of NCC was faulty.

“The members national assembly represent Constituencies. They are representing the people and it is what the people wants that they should do. Yes, they are to defend the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, but the constitution itself upholds the right of citizens.

“So if you represent a Constituency and they see saying we need to move forward. Nigeria is part of the global community, the world is advancing and that today, we said we can not transmit election results electronically not is absurd. It is nice that the senate has corrected and reversed itself. It’s a good development and we hope that INEC will be firm to ensure that this responsibility is carried out strictly according to what the electoral act says.

“We do not want to see a situation where some parts of the country will do whatever they want and compute results manually and the state all manner of figures and then other parts of the country INEC will strictly adhere to electronic transmission.

“We would want to see results from Zamfara, from Borno, results from Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Taraba. Every result should be transmitted electronically. We have reached a stage where technology can help us. As people are voting the results are reflecting at the central server and everybody can see it. We can do that. The world is advancing.

“It is good that they have corrected and reversed themselves. INEC now has the liberty to transmit results electronically. Their earlier decision was not just hasty, it was based on premodal interest, to satisfy certain sections of the country.

“The truth is that if we do tings rightly, Nigeria can get it right. some ridiculously say that they decide how Nigeria can be led even if they are not the president.

“Let us try this things and see if Borno State, a Boko Haram infested state will pull more votes than Rivers State in 2023 Presidential election. Let INEC be fair, unlike what we saw in 2023 where in Southern parts card readers where not working in most cases, but was not like that in Northern part, who voted whatever they like and voted under aged and foreigners to give outrageous figure. INEC should be strict.”