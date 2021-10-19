The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Monday warned members to disregard a fake delegates list being circulated ahead of the party’s state congress rescheduled for Saturday.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

“Only the national secretariat of our party has the authentic list at the moment and it has assured that the list would be made public through the right channel at the appropriate time,’’ the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party fixed Saturday, Oct. 23 as the new date for the rescheduled congress as against Wednesday, Oct. 20 earlier announced.

The party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee had earlier postponed the Oct. 16 congress in Oyo State over some irregularities.

The APC urged members to be wary of the antics of some saboteurs and desperate politicians who had been circulating fake delegates list ahead of rescheduled congress.

It expressed desire for a hitch-free and successful congress “as against the wishes of those who want to see the progressive family in crisis ahead of the 2023 general elections’’.

“We regret the situation that led to the postponement of the exercise last Saturday after some of our members arrived at the venue and started a carnival-like engagement among themselves.

“We are indeed glad to inform the general public that there is no cause for alarm as the exercise will now come up on Saturday at the same venue.

“It is highly imperative for us to indicate that only delegates and officials are expected at the venue as no unauthorised person or group of persons will be allowed entry into the stadium arena,’’ it said.

According to the party, delegates expected are ward chairmen, ward secretaries, three delegates from each local government elected at the local government congresses and statutory delegates specified in the party’s Constitution.

The APC appealed to security agencies in the state to be on the alert “as we have it on good authority that some people are planning to unleash terror on members and leaders at the congress’’, it stated.

