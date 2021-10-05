By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday presented a total sum of One Hundred and Twenty-Nine Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Seven Hundred and Ninety Naira (N129,756,450,790.00) to the State Assembly as draft budget of the 2022 fiscal year.

The details of the Appropriation Bill revealed that the larger chunks were earmarked for infrastructure, education and health sectors, with the Agriculture sector also getting its fair share.

The 2022 draft Budget size was higher than the year 2021 budget N109.8bn by over N20bn.

The draft Budget, which is christened “Budget of Sustainable Development”, was anchored on the commitment of the Administration to providing conducive living and working environment for the people of Osun.

Details later….

