The Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Dr David Oyedepo, on Sunday emphasised the need for the youths to be humble in order to fulfil their various destinies in life.

Oyedepo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on the sidelines of the 19th Founder Day Celebration of the institution.

He urged the youths not to allow arrogance of this era to rob their destinies.

“Pride goes before a destruction, I urge them to humble themselves before man and God so that they could be exalted,” he said.

The chancellor said youths or students who made first class in universities were robbed of their destinies because of pride.

Oyedepo said that the ability of the youths to humble themselves would prepare them for greater future.

