Hospitality360 Africa Ltd, owners of Drinks4Dummies TV and Zermatt Liquor Ltd and owners of Beer Barn Nigeria have partnered with the World Beer Awards to organise the 2022 World Beer Awards for the African region.

Mr Emeka Ihumezie, the World Beer Awards Regional Director for Africa disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Ihumezie said that World Beer Awards was a global event that rewards the very best in all internationally recognised beers.

He said that the award would promote the world’s best beers to consumers and trade across the globe.

“The World Beer Awards have three major types of awards it confers on the beer world.

“The first is the award on TASTE, the second on DESIGN and the third is the ICONS of Beer Awards.

“The Taste categories are based upon the commonly held beer groupings, which define the style and process of beer production.

“ On the design awards, beers are judged on their packaging beauty, designs and aesthetics with five design categories in which an individual product can be judged.

”Each categories reflecting the major product or display areas of the market,” he said.

Ihumezie said that every year, beers from across the world were tasted by groups of Judges to select which the best.

He added that for over 20 years now, the region had witnessed the finest of beers winning the World Best Awards in their respective countries, and with many going ahead the win the grand prizes at the global stage in London.

“ At the just concluded 2021 edition of the World Beer Awards in London, we saw Karlsberg, winner of the World’s Best Lager in Germany, snatch Gold at the global event in London.

“The Aqula Brauhaus Akita, the Best Lager Beer in Japan, Thornbury, the best lager in Canada, and Austra the best lager in Chile coming runners up in the Lager category.

“In the Stout category, Serbia’s Salto Stout took the awards for the best stout beer for the year 2021, defeating the Portuguese Praxis Stout which won the best stout in that country.

“ Other runners up in this category include, the UK Brighton Stout and Double Dutch Stout of Canada, he added.

He also said that Africa had its role in the history of beer with ancient Egypt playing key roles in the beer evolution story dating back 500 years ago.

“We all know that some of the best beers in the world today are brewed in the continent of Africa.

“Even the story of the first ever beer production by Sumerians in Mesopotamia was documented in the Ancient Egypt.”

According to him, in February 2021, archaeologists found a 5,000 year-old beer factory in Abydos, Egypt.

“Africa is home to many international and local breweries that are at the top of their games, brewing some of the best beers out there in the world.

“ From the coast of Norther Capes through Kenya in the East to Cameroun in the South and down to the West, Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone I have tasted some good beers.

“These beers do have capacity to compete at the global stages. The brewers, the designers, the distributors, Bars, Supermarkets and the drinkers all deserves recognitions and should to be rewarded and awarded,” he noted.

He, therefore, commended the partnerships in Africa to ensure the success of the 2022 World Beer Awards Africa.

He said that the award would come up in May 2022 saying that the portals are now open for entries, while calling on participants to register their beer or Icons. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria