.

Dayo Johnson Akure

As part of preparations for the 45th coronation anniversary of the Owa of Idanre in Ondo State, Oba Fredrick Adegunle Aroloye, an N500million appeal fund is to be launched in Lagos.

Consequently, prominent indigenes of the ancient Yoruba kingdom resident in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states will, on Sunday, converge on the Canaanland Event Center, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State, to develop a framework for the celebrations.

Chairman of the organizing committee, in a statement in Akure, Dr. Anthony Omolola said that the event will, among others, be used to deliberate on the renovation of Owa’s palace in preparation for the coronation anniversary and preparation and execution of the anniversary proper in a befitting style.

The event will also deliberate on the remodelling of the Owa’s palace after the anniversary to a befitting level of a first-class Oba in Yoruba land, as well as other developmental projects for the kingdom.

According to the organizers, in the last 45 years, the reign of the monarch had brought unprecedented development to the community, just as he had succeeded in uniting various interests within the community.

They added that Oba Aroloye’s reign had brought a lot of transformation and progress to the good people of Idanre, and deserved to be celebrated in a special way, part of which is to raise the sum of N500 million for the reconstruction of the palace.

Dignitaries expected at the event include a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Chief Pius Oluwole Akinyelure; the chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Ayo Akinyelure; Chief Babu Akinbobola, and media mogul, Sir Folu Olamiti.

Also expected at the occasion is the former Commissioner of information in Ondo State, Hon. Kayode Akinmade and Hon. Yemi Olowolabi.

Others include a former Director at the Presidency, Chief Eric Teniola; former chairman of Longman Publishers, Mr Olowoniyi; popular human rights lawyer, Mr Olumide Fusika (SAN), as well as captains of industry like Chief Akin Olatunji, a former senior official at Shell Petroleum, Chief Biyi Akinseye; Chief Henry Olofingorite, a former Commissioner for Establishment and Training in Lagos State, Dr Benson Akintola Oke, and a financial expert, Mr Korede Adeyemi