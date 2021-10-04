By Steve Oko

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has identified overspeeding as the leading cause of road crashes in Nigeria.

The Abia State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Paul Ugwu who disclosed this in an exclusive chat with Vanguard, cautioned motorists against overspeeding and other traffic offenses.

He said the corp would tomorrow (Tuesday) flag off ’ember months’ safety campaign as part of measures to minimise road traffic offenses in the state ahead of the Yuletide.

The FRSC boss said that the corps would also conduct free vision, high blood pressure and other vital tests for commercial vehicle drivers in Abia during the campaign.

He gave the theme of this year’s campaign as: “Maintain Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

Ugwu said that the target of the campaign was to reduce road crashes by 15% and fatality by 20%.

He disclosed that ambulances would be deployed and positioned along critical corridors of the state during the “ember months to ensure road accident victims are attended to within five minutes”.

The FRSC boss advised motorists especially passenger- vehicles against night travels saying that statistics has shown that most road crashes occur at night.

He also advised motorists to ensure they posses valid driver’s license and vehicle documents, warming that road traffic offenders especially those guilty of lane indiscipline, overloading, drunk-driving, using mobile phone while on the wheel risk prosecution at the mobile court during the season.

The FRSC boss who also threatened to impound mechanically deficient vehicles, advised motorists to ensure they have sound spare tyre to avoid getting stranded on the way.

“Your spare tyre should be your best tyre not any how tyre”, he advised.

He said that contrary to perceptions in some quarters, the corps is not all about catching road traffic offenders but sometimes conduct free safety checks and offer advice without booking offenders.

