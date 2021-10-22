By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa  State ministry of Health has said that over 9,000 women in the state are currently on self injecting family planning method  in the state.

State coordinator of the family planning programme in the Nasarawa  state ministry of health, Mrs
Salome Aya  who stated this in Lafia  explained that the self injecting method was being practiced in the
  rural and urban areas of the  state.

According who spoke at the family planning review meeting, 9,700 women are presently  using self-injecting family planning product.

Mrs. Aya said that the product has been in existence long before now but was administered to women only at the family planning facilities by health personal.

“This product is very effective and easy to administer. All  what the women  needed  to do is to go to any of our facilities across the  13 Local government of the state  and  will be  given the product  free of charge”.

She said with the  self-injecting product,  women in the state would have no need to be at the facilities always  especially  those who  are far  off  the  facilities because of insecurity.

The coordinator  however appealed to women and men in Nasarawa state  to encourage their spouses to practice child birth spacing to enable their wives  have healthy living as well as help to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

Aya also commended the state government and all donor partners for supporting the vision of reducing maternal mortality in mothers as well as adolescents in Nasarawa.

