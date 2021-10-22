By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa State ministry of Health has said that over 9,000 women in the state are currently on self injecting family planning method in the state.

State coordinator of the family planning programme in the Nasarawa state ministry of health, Mrs

Salome Aya who stated this in Lafia explained that the self injecting method was being practiced in the

rural and urban areas of the state.

According who spoke at the family planning review meeting, 9,700 women are presently using self-injecting family planning product.

Mrs. Aya said that the product has been in existence long before now but was administered to women only at the family planning facilities by health personal.

“This product is very effective and easy to administer. All what the women needed to do is to go to any of our facilities across the 13 Local government of the state and will be given the product free of charge”.

She said with the self-injecting product, women in the state would have no need to be at the facilities always especially those who are far off the facilities because of insecurity.

The coordinator however appealed to women and men in Nasarawa state to encourage their spouses to practice child birth spacing to enable their wives have healthy living as well as help to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

Aya also commended the state government and all donor partners for supporting the vision of reducing maternal mortality in mothers as well as adolescents in Nasarawa.

Vanguard News Nigeria