By Elizabeth Osayande

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King stated that in line to see the upgrade of primary schools in the state to meet global standards, about 106 bidders applied for intervention projects.

Hon. Alawiye-King disclosed this yesterday while at the online bid opening session for the year 2019/2020 UBEC/LASUBEB intervention projects, held at LASUBEB Multi-purpose hall, Maryland, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event that saw the engagement of various public service providers on building and rehabilitation of public primary schools in the state, the LASUBEB chairman explained that the online process was to ensure the selection of qualified and competent bidders.

Hon. Alawiye-King declaring open the bid letters and documents submitted by the contractors online noted that:” The procurement process of bidding is in line with the Lagos State Public Procurement Law and the extant Federal Government guidelines on public procurement processes.

” The intervention projects jointly funded by the federal and state government will have E-procurement processes enhance transparency, probity and value for money in procuring the contracts.

“This process is to eliminate favouritism, avoid misuse of public funds and stimulate advantageous marketplace competition in the delivery of critical infrastructure in the state and basic education sub-sector in particular,” he said.

” It is noteworthy that over 106 bidders applied for construction of blocks of classrooms, rehabilitation of blocks of classrooms, supply of furniture and establishment of boreholes with overhead tanks for public primary schools.” He said.

The LASUBEB chairman also affirmed that stringent rules had been put in place by the government to ensure that no project would be left undone.

For the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Mr Hamid Bobboyi represented by Mr Sunday Joshua Arema, the stipulated procurement procedures would help in the fight against corruption, inefficiency and, also allow the emergence of credible service providers who would execute projects according to specifications.

Vanguard News Nigeria