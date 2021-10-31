By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Concerned Nigerians have expressed sadness and condemnation over a video that went viral on social media showing pupils of a yet-to-be named school in Lagos observing the daily morning assembly in flood water at a school’s premises.

The leaked video, on Saturday, had generated heated reactions from Nigerians, calling for severe sanction on the proprietor of the school

The video shown the pupil of ages five to nine reciting the National Anthem and Pledge standing almost knee-deep in flood water in one of the riverine communities in Lagos State.

The school was later identified to be a privately-run school, located in Makoko slum area of the state.

Some Nigerians questioned the rationale of the Lagos State Government giving approval to such school proprietor.

Nigerians react

Fatai Olaniyi remarked: “Act of wickedness which shall be visited with consequences. Politics in Nigeria is a criminal adventurism.

Yakubu Adisa, said, “Sad and unfortunate. This is cruelty of the highest order.”

Kunle Olaiya said: “What is really wrong with Nigeria. See the way they are treating the future of tomorrow.”

Isaac Anthony, stated, “If these innocent pupils had known what the leaders had done to mortgage their future, they would not pray for them.”

Mr Patrick Solomon, said:”This school should be shut down permanently.

“The proprietor or proprietress of this school should also be sanctioned for endangering the lives of these innocent kids.

“What useless message were they trying to pass. Must the children’s lives be put in danger before they pass their message to the authorities.?

Mr. Chuck Opara remarked: “The school management has not been fair to these pupils. Why ask them to do this in the dirty mud and flood.

“So this is the only way to send the message. Why didn’t they join the children in the dirty water.”

Mrs Ebelle Christina fumed: “And this school is located in a place with representatives in both state and national assemblies?

“Politicians go there to campaign? Poor kids. Some may go home infected, worse than they were before they went to school.?

LASG reacts

The state Commissioner for Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in a swift reaction on the trending video, said it was an old video which action had already been taking on the school management.

According to Adefisayo in a brief statement, “This is a low cost private school in Makoko.

“I have spoken with the owner and he said the video was taken some months ago by a church that wanted to use the video to raise funds for the school.

“He said the building has been demolished and is being built. I am sending people there on Monday. Thanks.”

The monday delegation it was gathered is to investigate and find out if the school is still in operation.

