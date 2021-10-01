.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Prison Fellowship of Nigeria PFN has said yesterday that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school in sub-Saharan Africa, with more than 10million children of schooling age out -of- school warning that urgent steps need to be taken.

Speaking at the Launch of The Promisepath Mentoring and Psychosocial Support Programme for 600 vulnerable and At-Risk Children, the Executive Director of PFN, Mr Benson Iwuagwu, said “The Promisepath programme was conceived when the Prison Fellowship International conducted comprehensive research in more than 30 countries representing every continent, along with a survey of PFI National Ministries. The analysis revealed that vulnerable and at-risk children from all development context shares five major risks to their well-being.”

“Promisepath is the new programme designed to reach out to vulnerable and at-risk children especially those whose parents are incarnated. The programme is based on Prison fellowship Nigeria‘s longstanding Angel Tree Christmas programme with added round components of education and community-based mentoring. “

“The beneficiaries of the Promisepath programme must be between ages 4-18 in public primary or secondary school in Nigeria and whose parent is incarcerated, this includes either sentenced or pre-trial detention in correctional/custodial facilities, as well as house arrest, whereby house arrest prevents the parent from employment.”

Also speaking at the event, The Commissioner for Education Lagos State, Mrs Folashade Adebusayo said that the ministry is very passionate when it comes to education, adding that their logo is that no child should be left behind.