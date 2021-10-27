By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

Nollywood star and a Lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr Sam Dede, has expressed regrets that the nation’s creative industry is not well structured to put food on the table of the practitioners.

This was as an entertainment lawyers, Barr. Rockson Akpotiri Igelige, called on the need for government give attention to the implementation of copyright act to enable art creators benefits from their works.



Dede, who is an expert in film and television production, acting voice and speech training in the art department, stated the need for restructuring of the industry to benefit all the person involved in productions process.

Speaking at a-one-day sensitization programme legal perspective to management of creative industry on students of Theater Art in the Uniport, by Barr. Rockson Akpotiri Igelige, Dede, insisted that provisions should be made on how other crew members involved in film production would benefit from their intellectual input in every Project.

He said: “I think you know the creative industry in Nigeria is still not probably structure in such a way that it puts money in the pocket of the practitioners and that is what we have been talking about for many years.

“We need to sit down and look at the model to rejig the system in such a way that the practitioners, those crew members that we over look and ignore, begin something reasonable from a movie project.

“Because the movie producers own the right for life. And the people who put heads together, their intellectual properties that make the movie come alive only go home, it shouldn’t be like that.

“Let’s find a way that people benefit from their works. They must properly be acknowledged and the practitioners need to restructure their association, so that each work you do count for you in the next work.”

However, Barr. Igelige said the Nigeria movie industry has the potential to contribute to the nation’s economy, calling on the government to invest in entertainment.

He said: “It is beyond the Nigeria producers, we are talking about the government. The encouragement must come from the government, like the Nigeria copyright commission that is the regulatory body, that supposed to do the policing of the copyright infringement, is being underfunded.

“And there are a lot of international treatise that we have not domesticated when it comes to international property matter, like the one of trademark, apart from the one of copy right that we are signatory to.

“Also the law too, the Nigeria copy right law, our land is before the senate, they are working on it now. We need to update it in global standard with what is happening in the world. Then the government must know that apart from oil, oil will dry, but creativity will not dry, oil will come and go, but creativity will not go.

“But has the government shown any seriousness towards the industry? So the government has to come out clear on matters related to entertainment. We need to form it very well, because that is the only aspect of our live that is giving us good name: Nigeria music, Nigeria movie.”

