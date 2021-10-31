Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has said efforts by his administration to improve infrastructural amenities would fast track the state’s socio-economic development.

The governor disclosed this over the weekend through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during a Governor’s Family Meeting held at Diocesan Camp Ground, Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Oyetola emphasised that infrastructural development is a strategic asset creation targeted towards economic growth, social prosperity and poverty alleviation, saying every government that means well for its people would always prioritize such with a sincerest purpose.

He said, “to ease the state inter-community transport, several road networks had either been reconstructed or rehabilitated by our administration, in addition to the construction of Olaiya junction flyover in the state capital and three inherited federal roads which are nearing completion.

“While another 22 road networks have been approved to cater for the state nine federal constituencies, it is also important to add that our administration has sustained the concepts of rural road construction, rehabilitation, construction of river crossing and their mechanized maintenance under the Osun Rural Access and Mobility Project (O’RAMP).

“Under this commitment, we have opened up the hinterland and tame the urban-rural migration, and many rural roads are being constructed across the three senatorial districts.

“Also, several General Hospitals and Comprehensive Health Centres, as well as about 332 Primary Health Centres, have been upgraded to high standard across the state to give people unhindered access to quality health service, while security sector is not left behind with the provision of adequate utilities for strengthening its architecture and network.

“Equally, under the institution of State Universal Basic Education Board, we have either constructed or rehabilitated over 200 schools with the resolve to give our pupils conducive learning environment.

“As a matter of fact, our administration is poised to do more in improving the state capital investment through infrastructural development, as this has informed why capital expenditure got the largest share in the 2022 budget proposal presented to the state house of assembly.

“Earlier in his remarks, the State Deputy Chairman of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Com. Taiwo Oladipupo, eulogized the governor for his wondrous performance especially in the area of infrastructural development which has not only made the state a cynosure to all eyes but also improved the state socioeconomic activities”.

Vanguard News Nigeria