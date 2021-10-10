By Shina Abubakar

Ifetedo community has urged Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to extend rehabilitation of intra and inter city roads to the town endear economic prosperity for the teeming populace.

Speaking with Journalists on behalf of the town, the Olubosin of Ifetedo, Oba Akinola Akinrera said the major challenge facing communities in the town is bad road network.

“Ifetedo is a border community with Ondo state but the road that linked Ife to Ifetedo to Ondo, though, a federal road, is in commatose.

“Also, the rural roads and intra city roads are in deplorable condition, requiring immediate and adequate attention. Being an agrarian society, the roads are essential to economic prosperity of the people.

“Generally, our road are terribly bad especially from Ife end to Ifetedo, even the township roads are very bad, I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to Governor Oyetola to expedite action in rehabilitating the road. Officials of Federal Road Maintenance Agency commence rehabilitation and stop after patching few kilometres, we plead with the agency to restart work on the highway in earnest”, he said.

Speaking on the spate of insecurity in the area, he said traditional rulers, if given necessary power could help curtail security challenges being custodian of communities within their territories.

“Traditional rulers live with their people, know the boundaries of the community and other vital information get to us. Giving us a constitutional role will curb insecurity”, the monarch added.