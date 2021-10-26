The Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) is set to host the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the inaugural Nigerian capital market conference slated for Nov. 30.

The Chairman of the NGX, Mr Abubakar Mahmoud, disclosed in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mahmoud said that the theme of the conference is : “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery.”

He said the conference would bring together all stakeholders to share insights and broaden the thinking needed for greater capital flows through innovative sources of financing.

The chairman said participants expected at the conference are policymakers, government, financial experts, business leaders, investors, international development partners, regulators and other market stakeholders,

He said the conference has become imperartive because Nigerian capital market occupies a critical position in the economic growth and development of Nigeria and Africa.

“Following the successful demutualisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), which saw NSE transition to Nigerian Exchange Group Plc with three wholly owned subsidiaries, NGX, NGX Regulation Ltd, and NGX Real Estate Ltd.

“NGX is well-positioned, as a more agile and responsive exchange, to chart the course for the next phase of growth.

“Through the Nigerian capital market conference, we are adopting a collaborative approach to ensure that we can continue to create value for domestic, regional and international market participants as their needs become increasingly sophisticated,” he said.

Mahmoud, however, expressed appreciation for the acceptance of Osinbajo to headline the conference as keynote speaker and the support that the capital market received from the public and private sectors.

He also expressed high hope towards the insightful deliberations that would usher the market and the nation into a new era.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr Temi Popoola, stressed the importance of the capital market for economic growth and development.

“Given the macro-economic and fiscal challenges prevalent in our economy today, we see the capital market as a lever to drive savings mobilisation and the creation of wealth and liquidity.

“As the transformational exchange stimulating the sustainable economic recovery of Nigeria, NGX is strategically positioned to galvanise stakeholders to share actionable ideas and collaborate across sectors and industries to create opportunities to boost growth and development for all.

“We expect that this inaugural edition of the Nigerian capital market conference will be the first in a series of events that will catalyse the capital market of the future,” Popoola said.

He said that the onsite event would hold at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, with an opportunity for online participants to join via Zoom and YouTube that requires registration.

