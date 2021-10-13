. Several vehicles set ablaze

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Pandemonium broke out on Wednesday night, as two warring transport union members engaged in a free-for-all at Mile 2 area, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, over control of collection of fees from truckers.

The warring transport union members are Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN, and National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

In the ensuing melee, motorists and commuters ran in different directions for safety as the weapons-welding warring parties engaged themselves.

Heavy smoke billowed into the night sky as they set some vehicles ablaze.

As of 9.30 pm, the sound of gunshots rent the air even as police and security agents were yet to arrive the crisis area to restore law and order.

