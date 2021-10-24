By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State will Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, assent to the State’s amended Community Volunteer Guards Law allowing the guards to carry weapons legally recognized by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Governor made the disclosure Sunday at the NKST Church Jato-Aka, Kwande Local Government Area during the wedding ceremony between former Miss Sandra Orban and Desmond Anza.

The amended Law was first passed in year 2000 by the Benue State House of Assembly and assented to by the then Governor George Akume.

Governor Ortom explained that “the amended law when assented to, will enable the Community Volunteer Guards to be equipped with legal weapons, recognised by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to assist the conventional security agents fight crime and terrorists activities.”

He regretted that previous calls and appeals to the Federal Government to declare killer herdsmen as terrorists fell on deaf ears.

He however pointed out that the activities of the armed herders were worse compared to other groups that had already been proscribed by the Federal Government.

The Governor acknowledged the support of the Church to his administration through prayers and counseling, saying it had guided him greatly in administering the state through thick and thin.