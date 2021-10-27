Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue on Wednesday in Makurdi presented the 2022 budget of N155,611,390,265 to the House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget christened “Budget of Economic Advancement and Growth” is made up of N98,792,082,431 recurrent expenditure and N56,819,307,834 capital expenditure.

Ortom said that the budget would focus on programmes and projects that would take the state further along on the path to becoming an economically self-reliant federating unit of Nigeria.

He noted that his administration would continue to use the budget as an instrument to achieve the goals set out in the Benue State Development Plan 2016-2025.

“We will intensify our quest to create opportunities for jobs and wealth for our farmers and entrepreneurs while supporting our hard-pressed farmers and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to grow their operations.

“We will seek to complete ongoing infrastructure projects, promote community mobilisation, and further invest in education and skills development,” he said.

The governor said his administration would develop the health sector to ensure that Benue had the 21st century human capital suitable for the opportunities in the rapidly changing digital world.

Responding, the Speaker of the house, Mr Titus Uba, urged the heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to cooperate with the assembly to ensure speedy passage of the budget.