By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The youths of Benue state on the platform of Benue Youth Forum, BYF, have said the people of the state would never accept the RUGA plan of the federal government under any guise.

The youths in a statement by the President of BYF, Comrade Terrance Kuanum, made available to newsmen weekend in Makurdi, were reacting to an earlier statement credited to a former presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie who allegedly claimed that Governor Samuel Ortom had accepted the RUGA policy in order to benefit from funds from the federal government.

But the BYF in its statement said, “we read media reports credited to Lauretta Onochie claiming that Governor Samuel Ortom has accepted the ill intentioned and unpopular RUGA plan of the Federal Government.

“Lauretta Onochie only voiced out the well planned and coordinated agenda of land occupation that is being orchestrated from the presidency. The plan is to impose the Ruga settlement on Governor Ortom who has become the leading voice of the ranching revolution in Nigeria to get endorsement of their evil agenda by Nigerians.

“One lesson Onochie and her cohorts should learn is that the route they are taking is undesirable and the intention is an exercise in futility.

“Nigerians are ready to negotiate the unity of this country without bloodshed and such negotiation will not be tied to the apron strings of the jihadists.The unity of this country is paramount to most Nigerians but not subject to any devil’s philosophy in the form of RUGA.

“The infamous outing by the former presidential aide didn’t come to us as a surprise because we are used to her unfortunate diatribe in the public space. After an unprecedented humiliation by the senate by turning down her nomination as National Commisioner of INEC, Lauretta Onochie has been desperately in search of opportunities to please her former paymaster to get back into their good books for another assignment that could pave the way for her to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians.

“It is no doubt that those who are leading the crusade to annex lands across the country are fast running out of time, even with the use of the machinery of the Federal Government.

“Architects of this agenda can’t wait anymore, hence the use of any willing tool like Lauretta Onochie and other low hanging fruits. That is why they have become ruthless and more aggressive in their drive to invade and capture peoples land before power changes hand in 2023.

“The opinion of the presidency about ranching only represents the mindset of the current occupants and the nepotistic agenda that has been in the front burner since 2015. The elevation of nepotism to the status of a state policy which does not qualify Nigerians from other ethnic groups to occupy top positions in the country is indeed saddening.

“It is amazing how the Presidency will choose to upturn the decision of the National Economic Council, Northern Governors Forum, Southern Governors Forum and many other patriotic stakeholders just to please a microscopic minority. No one is a second class citizen in this country and we have constitutional right to be protected from neo-colonialism and slavery.

“It has become obvious that the motive of the presidency as projected by the likes of Lauretta Onochie and her cohorts is anchored on the conquest agenda been pursued for the Fulani people to grab land for the cows.

“In order to carry the occupation plot smoothly, they have made series of attempts to experiment with various initiatives such as RUGA, Cattle Colony, National Livestock Transformation Plan and Grazing Reserves. Their failure to cow Nigerians into relinquishing their lands for open grazing and the other evil intentions explains the sustained attacks on the people and their property and other means of livelihood.

“We in Benue have the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 that has successfully regulated the activities of both herders and farmers. Any Nigerian intending to rear livestock in Benue State will have to do so according to the dictates of the ranching law.

“We stand solidly behind our Governor that there is no land in Benue for RUGA and we urge all Nigerians to ignore the unpopular, yet persistent calls by the Presidency to intimidate them and stick to the ranching initiative they have endorsed.

“The power of the people is supreme and our decision on ranching stands. This is democracy anchored on constitutional laws and no longer military decrees.

“We call on all patriotic stakeholders of this nation to caution the Presidency not to go against the wishes of majority of Nigerians.

“We wish to remind Lauretta Onochie and others that posterity is the judge.They should remember the evergreen words of the late renowned journalist Dele Giwa, when he said in 1984 that “No evil deed can go unpunished. And evil done by man to man will be redressed, if not now then certainly later, if not by man then certainly by God, for the victory of evil over good can only be temporary.”