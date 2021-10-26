Nathaniel Ikyur

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appointed Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur as his Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

Ikyur, a former staff of Vanguard Media has been acting in that position for close to four weeks. Until his appointment he was the Principal Special Assistant to the Governor on Media.

He succeeds Mr. Terver Akase who resigned from the position at the end of September to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Governor Samuel Ortom who announced the appointment Tuesday before presiding over the week’s State Executive Council, SEC, meeting also announced the appointment of Dr. Charles Iornumbe as the new Director General of the State owned Radio Benue, Makurdi.

Dr. Iornumbe until his appointment was the Correspondent of Radio Benue posted to Benue Government House.

According to the Governor, the appointments would take effect from November 1, 2021.