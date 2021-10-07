By Moses Nosike

In an age where technological advancement has become the norm and tech brands have left insatiable hunger in their consumers, there is a need to step up their game and outdo competitors and still create a product that is not only affordable but also quality.

There was a lot of stepping up to do and oraimo said, “challenge accepted”.

This is evident in the details and precision oraimo put into every product, that is why when the oraimo FreePods 2 came out consumers couldn’t get enough of it.

In the Nigerian market, oraimo pips herself as the frontrunner in the smart accessory world with them being the notable first to provide quality TWS (True Wireless Stereo) in the market. The new oraimo FreePods 3 enables one to pair two audio devices with Bluetooth connectivity. oraimo was also the first to use 2Baba’s tuned sound, a legend in the African afrobeat space. oraimo remains a trendsetter when it comes to delivering feature-packed, quality, and durable products.

And now, oraimo has added another series to their enviable collection of EarPods with the new oraimo FreePods 3. Several teasers about the features of the FreePods 3 by oraimo on their official Instagram handle (@oraimoclub) have done nothing but wet consumer’s appetite and believe me when I say that the FreePods 3 is featured packed and oraimo’s favorite has got every reason to be enthused.

The oraimo FreePods 3 is an instant upgrade on the excellent FreePods 2 as it rocks severable notable features like Environment Noise cancellation (ENC) which makes the caller’s voice clear even in the noisiest environment, a powerful battery which last up to 8 hours and 28 hours of extra charge with the portable charging case, IPX5 water and sweat proof device. There is so much to be impressed about in with the new oraimo FreePods 3.

oraimo has gone a notch further by adding a first of her kind feature on the oraimo FreePods 3 which is the bass and awareness mode convertible. This means that the FreePods 3 unlike other EarPods has two different smart modes in each pair (in-ear and half in-ear), the “in-ear” is the bass mode which blocks out ambience noise and stops air leakages to boost the bass while the “half in-ear” the awareness mode will let you adapt to your surroundings meaning you can listen to music and still be able to hear important sounds like car horn, sirens without any danger to the user.

This is an important feature, and this shows the constant improvement by oraimo to keep satisfying the needs of their consumers.

You can purchase the oraimo FreePods 3 from the oraimo official e-shop https://ng.oraimo.com/ and on Jumia. The oraimo FreePods 3 also rocks an incredibly powerful bass that has the power to amaze you, the FreePods 3 is equipped with a 13mm highly sensitive drivers, and it is essentially designed for dynamic audio, powerful bass all engineered to make audio experience top notch and be expected to enjoy any type of music you listen to with the oraimo FreePods 3. It promises to be a smooth-sailing experience for lovers of oraimo this period with oraimo going all out to make the FreePods 3 the best it can be. oraimo is a trendsetter in the Nigerian market and this is evident in the class the FreePods 3 exudes.