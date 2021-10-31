.

‘Time has a doomsday book on whose pages he is continually recording illustrious names’ – Henry W. Longfellow

Accountability is not only a key component of good governance; it is also a prime cornerstone of responsible living.

Faced by failure of the promised change and rocked by incessant demand for security, safety and protection, the savvy government would not divert attention from the centrepiece of governance by pretending to be killing a house mouse it ought to have killed six years ago, ignoring the hyenas that have taken hold of the house in its entirety.

Almost overnight, instead of responding to the more pressing issues of pervasive insecurity, mindless killings and fearful living that characterize existence in Nigeria of today, we have again been woken up to the new waves of bra and pants shopping at Diezani ultra-modern market. That we have not been able to deal with Diezani’s crime of corruption today says a lot of the self-professing corruption-fighting the government.

One, it affirms that the country has an excessively weak foreign policy and poorly conceived bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom to the extent that it could not achieve extradition of Diezani Madueke in the last six years. Two, we do not have a competent Attorney General that could marshal water tight evidence of crime commission against Diezani.

Three, that articles of supposed proceeds of unchallenged crime allegation retrieved from the fugitive, Diezani are still been held and debated at this material time; that on its own is an indictment of our justice administration system. Recently, a Nigerian celebrity, in her private space engaged in sexual irresponsibility that assaulted public decency.

I stood with those who roundly condemned such acts, even of a private citizen, because I believe that Society must not degenerate to level where it has no gut to raise eye brow against moral recklessness and vulgar sexual indiscretions, at least when it becomes issue of public pornographic indecency. Children are on Social media that could be damaged by such reckless acts.

Today in our country killings have been normalized because we refuse to hold those with the responsibility to protect accountably. Accountability is an issue for public and private spaces. We are responsible for the consequences of our conduct. Diezani must be held accountable for her action while in a position of trust. We must never deflate from the severity of her crime and public misconduct.

We must not give wings to the bird of iniquity to audaciously fly riotously on our sky in a way that often makes public and private spaces consequential victims of the individual crime. We must rally our society for the return of sanity and pride but not at the expense of inflating the ego of those who are themselves the new version of Diezani.

Beyond Diezani, Nigerians want to know after six years in office, why South Africa with a population of fifty (50) million people generates 60,000 megawatts of electricity and leadership encumbered, debt-burdened Nigeria with two hundred (200) million people generates 4,000 megawatts of electricity; abysmally sixty (60) times worse and poorer than South Africa’s. Nigerians want to know why they must continue to bear the consequences of a mismanaged oil-based economy whose mid-managers defiantly continue to import what she produces.

Nigerians want to get to the root of the insipid mediocrity that recklessly convinced their rulers that Naira will not lose its value if they continue to borrow without productivity, import without taking the opportunity of their country’s comparative advantage, at least in the Oil Sector! Astonishingly, Diezani’s proceeds of crime were mostly gotten from the same thoughtless policy of importing petroleum products that this government has neither changed nor reversed.

Instead of striving blindly outside for loans that cripple our capacity for economic recovery and compromise our sovereignty, we must come back home to address the questions of farmers that could no longer go to their farms due to riotously rampaging insecurity.

The questions of youth unemployment can be solved if rulers in the executive and legislature can forgo half of the obscene opulence and sinful lifestyle they are funding from the public purse. Democracy and development can not grow together if its norms are not practised.

The most outlandish source of corruption today is resolving what dialogue could address with barrels of bullets; opening new theatres of wars, thereby promoting violence entrepreneurs profiting from clueless, crude and cruel approaches to governance that ought to be anchored on spirit and rules of democracy.

Within the last six years, we have emerged dramatically as the poorest nation in the world. We must look beyond Diezani’s smelly pants and bra to solve the problem of ugly governance promoted by parochial interests and prejudiced considerations. I will not deny them the privilege of ringing the bell at the novel Pant and Bra Stock Market.

However, Nigerians did not bargain for this type of change nor the subsequent next level. Diezani is now living evidence of ‘case success’ for a legendary ‘corruption fighting’ government that miraculously fed home held children at COVID closed Schools last year.

One day, we will loudly ask questions about; how the ostentatious London launched Nigeria Air couldn’t get to Abuja from London before it corrupt- crashed? We will want to know the spiritism behind ghost feeding millions of COVID house held children in closed schools, the thesis behind mangling Magu and the al carte of Justice Salami salacious judicial party?

Onoghen’s onomatopoeic cacophony of accusation of malfeasance without conclusive diligent trial? the mystery of 1.5 billion dollars turn around maintenance of moribund dead horse called refinery while the heavily subsidized Dangote refinery was almost rearing to go? We will engage the antitheses of the Bra market, the underplaying of atrocities of the rampaging merchants of death?

The politics of prerogative of mercy, killer herders lawless liberty, a flood of potholes on loan inspired macadamized roads, crumply coaches on standard gauge rails, the trails of terror and abdication of responsibility. We will interrogate how these make the philosophy of changing an accountability benchmark under any scintilla of synthesis? There must be answers to incessant borrowing without reduction of sorrow.

We hope to get convincing answers. These answers will guide us to know the difference between Jezebel who stole to buy a golden bra and Saliu who borrowed to import golden fuel! This too will afford us to teach the new Bra Sellers why;

Those who dwell in leaking shops should not Sell Bra. E -get why!

Gbenro Olajuyigbe is the Executive Director of Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative.

Vanguard News Nigeria