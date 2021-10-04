.

By Andrew Chinye Odiaka

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu stirred the hornet’s nest recently with his comments on the $418 million Paris Club judgement debts.

For emphasis, the judgment debts are owed to some individuals and entities who rendered services to states and local governments arising from the Paris Club refunds. One of the federal government creditors over the Paris Club refunds is Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, international lawyer and former member of House of Representatives between 1999-2003.

Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, was widely quoted by a section of the media to have raised strident objections to any approval by President Mohammadu Buhari for the payment of the debts owed the consultants.

One of the reports published by Vanguard of September 3, 2021, quoted Elumelu, as leader of the House of Representatives Minority Caucus, as saying:

“The minority Caucus urges President Buhari to note that the consent judgement being relied upon for the payment is cloudy, opaque and raises apprehensions of huge swindle on the national treasure which requires immediate investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC”.

Elumelu’s outburst is unbelievable, laughable and ridiculous.

EFCC has thoroughly investigated and issued three different reports on the involvement of Prince Ned Nwoko in the Paris Club refunds and all the investigations exonerated him. The facts are there, vivid and verifiable.

Following the first investigation, two subsequent investigations were carried out by the EFCC and all affirmed the pivotal roles of Ned Nwoko and his firm, Linas International Ltd, in the consultancy for the Paris Club refunds.

It is on record that the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts had urged the federal government to meet the payment in favour of Prince Ned Nwoko. This was expressly conveyed in a letter to the Minister of Finance /Coordinating Minister of the Economy dated May 21, 2015, and signed by distinguished Senator Ehigie Uzamere, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. Again the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) had engaged one George Uboh in 2015 to audit this same payment.

It is absurd that a lawmaker who sits as Leader, Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives could not do a simple fact-check on a matter of national significance and great public interest like the Paris Club refunds issue.

The matter perhaps needs elucidation to educate the lawmaker and gratify his ignorance, whether wittingly or unwittingly.

Prince Nwoko, as a frontline consultant, provided legal services for years to the NGF as well as local governments to help them recover funds over-deducted by the federal government from their monthly allocations on the Paris Club loan and make the London Club loan exit payments.

The states and local governments never had confidence in the chances of success of the consultancies. They never staked their money to fund the inherent costs and hence agreed to the percentages now being enforced.

By the terms of engagement, Ned Nwoko spent his hard-earned personal funds to execute the assignment on the clear condition that where no money was recovered, there was no liability to the local and state governments. He bore the entire risk and loss while he engaged other professionals and in some cases borrowed through private arrangements to achieve the objective.

Virtually all the 36 states of the federation had in recent times received the Paris Club refunds running into billions of Naira, paid in tranches, coming as a lifeline to end Nigeria’s recession since the difficult era of economic downturn since 2015.

States which were groaning under financial quagmire had a breather offsetting backlog of salaries of civil servants and fixing social infrastructure, in deference to their electoral mandates, thanks to the Paris Club refunds made possible by the struggles of Nwoko and fellow consultants.

In case Elumelu is unaware or feigns ignorance for whatever reason, Ned Nwoko was engaged in a class action by the states and local governments. All the states received refunds of over $10b. Local governments received a total of $3b refunds over time.

This patriotic intervention of Nwoko sharply contradicts Elumelu’s alarmist postulation that payment of the judgement debts “ will put the unwarranted burden on the already over-strained tiers of government and worsen the economic and infrastructural deficit in the country.” An initiative that saved the nation from an economic meltdown cannot herald her ruin.

This explains why enlightened public opinion has invariably upheld the laudable policy of the federal government to liquidate the judgment debts, as boldly demonstrated by the fair disposition and approval of President Buhari for payment and issuance of promissory notes to the consultants. The series of correspondences and engagements with the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as well as the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, have since validated the judgement debts, making all opposition against the payment feeble and unrealistic.

For the records, there is NO CASE in court on the payment against Prince Ned Nwoko to warrant a stay of execution of the judgment. Therefore there is no justification to continue to withhold the payment of Nwoko’ s share of the money worth $142 million.

The antagonism of Elumelu and his co-travellers smacks of sheer mischief, as it beggars belief and mocks truth. It is wicked, insensitive and malicious. For the Minority Leader to label honest and legitimate quest for the Paris Club refunds “endorsement of corruption” is the height of hypocrisy and deception. His sanctimonious preachments on corruption certainly excite no one.

Why take the path of misinformation and ill-feeling over a worthy deal like the Paris Club refunds, driven by the noblest of enterprise and consummated in due diligence? Why the recourse to reckless aversion and resentment on a matter that has no link whatsoever with infamy? Why vile attacks on decency? It boggles the mind.

Fair is fair. Elumulu hails from Onicha -Ukwu, less than 10 kilometres from Ned Nwoko’s Idumuje -Ugboko ancestral home, both contiguous communities in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State. When not in their villages the duo is in Abuja. Ned Nwoko was the first member in 1999 to represent the same Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency that Elumelu is currently representing. He represents Ned Nwoko.

One of his duties is to assist a constituent in dealing with issues whatever it is. Why didn’t Elumelu consider it important to do so? Is he more important than the President, Attorney General and Finance Minister, all APC members who approved the payments regardless of the political affiliation of those owed? Ned is not just a PDP card-carrying member like Elumelu, both are from the same local government area. Is there more to this? Everyone believes so.

Why didn’t Elumelu engage his brother Ned if he has misgivings about the Paris Club refunds? Why rush to the open with incendiary remarks that are even baseless and totally ludicrous?

Elumelu has been at the National Assembly for years. His turf, Aniocha /Oshimili Federal Constituency especially the Idumuje clan where Prince Ned Nwoko comes from is yet to feel any significant impact from their legislator they supported with huge votes. But for the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on roads, official representation is a sad commentary.

Power is transient. Hon Elumelu’s tenure will be over someday, soon . He should concentrate on serving the people who gave him the electoral mandate and desist from needless loquacious stunts on the floor of the Green Chamber.

Finally, he should urgently reach out to Ned in the spirit of brotherhood and offer heartfelt apologies.

* Odiaka, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja

Vanguard News Nigeria