An Ondo State-born medical practitioner based in Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, has described the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Oguwusi, as an advocate of progress and a pivot behind Yoruba unity.

Oshodi said that the monarch, since ascending the throne of his ancestors, has become a uniting factor that had continued to ensure the five South-West states remain united till date.

This was contained in a congratulatory message sent to the traditional ruler on Friday by the Medical expert, as he celebrates his 47th birthday anniversary tomorrow, October 17, 2021.

Oshodi, a certified psychiatrist, who’s also a lecturer at University of Saskatoon, Canada, said that the familiarization tour of the Ooni, to virtually all Yoruba kingdoms across the six Southwest states immediately after his enthronement, has repositioned the Yoruba to become a critical factor in decision making.

The medical expert, who is the Managing Director/ CEO of Triple A and T Integrated Farms, appreciated the role played by the monarch whenever there’s any critical issue in the Southwest, saying the monarch is a rare gift divinely bestowed on the people.

Congratulating the traditional rulers, Dr. Oshodi called for support from Yoruba both in the country and in the diaspora to support the monarch in making the Yoruba Kingdoms stronger.

The statement reads in parts: “I am happy to be associated with His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife on his 47th birthday anniversary. He’s a quintessential leader who took the bull by the horn immediately he was coronated.

“The monarch moved round virtually all the states in the Southwest to meet with the traditional rulers with a view to fostering unity among the people.”

“I remember he visited the palace of Awujale of Ijebu-Ode, the Alaafin of Oyo and some other monachs to foster unity among all the Yoruba.”

“I would like to ask all Yoruba in the country to rally round the traditional ruler in strive to ensure the unity of all Yoruba kingdoms.”