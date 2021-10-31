By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP, Sunday,joined many other groups in condemning the invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili,a Supreme Court judge,by security agents.

“We received with shock, the Friday’s invasion of the Abuja residence of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odili, by armed security agents.



“As opposition political parties, we condemn this ungodly and illegal invasion in its entirety,”the group said in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochiyere.

While describing the action as provocative,it said the development was “an affront on another arm of government-the judiciary.”

The group charged security agencies to restrain themselves from further actions that would tarnish the image of Nigeria and its democracy.

“We know, based on past experiences, that the invasion was conceived and orchestrated to plant incriminating materials in the house of the respected apex court’s justice with a view to having a reason to arrest and keep her behind bar,”it said.

“All lovers of democracy and friends of Nigeria must be concerned about this development which was meant to put fear in the mind of justices, therefore pocketing the judiciary,”CUPP further said.

It called “on stakeholders in the nation’s temple of justice not to bow to any form of intimidation from security agencies or any other persons or bodies for that matter.”

“They should continue to carry out their roles as the last hope of the common man without fear or favour,”it added.