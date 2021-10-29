Mr. James Endurance Onwordi

Delta-born Businesses man, philanthropist, Mr. James Endurance Onwordi also known as Ibori Ubulu has bagged award of Excellence in Leadership and Philanthropist of the year.

Onwordi accompanied by wife bagged the award at the 2021 Governance Ambassador Award which took place at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

The organizer of the award Mr Temisan Louis noted that James Onwordi leadership qualities and his achievements in Humanitarian services earned him the award.

He said Onwordi is so concerned with the growth of others which has shown him to the world .

“The stories of how Mr James Onwordi has helped people is so inspiring and that is why we are here to recognise, encourage and urge him not to give up in his selfless services to people.

A good name is definitely better than riches and he has earned a good name for himself ” he said.

Meanwhile Onwordi has dedicated the award to God Almighty and everyone out there helping humanity.

He noted that, his life is all about Services to People irrespective of the tribe, religious and political affiliations.

Onwordi commended the organiser for Celebrating People who are doing well in their various endeavours irrespective of the difficulties.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor on Youth and Special Assistant on Media Comr Hope George and Mr Ossai Ovie Success described Onwordi as a proud Deltan who has distinguished himself from others.

They both Congratulated Onwordi noting that the award is a meritorious award looking at his achievements in the past years.

Onwordi was accompanied by wife Mrs Onwordi, Mr Akpedi , Mrs Oluchukwu Ruth Ossai and Mr Christian Onwugbolu.