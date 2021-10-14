By Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area II Command Onne Port, has collected a total of N128.3 billion as revenue from January to September 2021.

The figure is N45.7 billion above the sum collected same period 2020, representing 55.4 per cent increase.

In a statement by Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, the Command Public Relations Officer, the total collected for the corresponding period of 2020 stands at N82. 5 billion.

A comparative analysis of the third quarter collections between 2020 and 2021 indicated steady increases which contributed to the cumulative 55.4 per cent difference.

This is even as the Command processed export commodities and products totalling 767,089.53 metric tonnes with free onboard value (FOB) of $250.7 million, and a total Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) value of N463, 085,649.23k

According to her, the Command in July, August and September 2020, collected N10.9 billion, N12.2 billion and N13.1 billion respectively; which were however surpassed by the 2021 figures of N14 billion, N17.8 billion and N18.2 billion, for July, August and September 2021, respectively.

Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, Customs Area Controller attributed the steady monthly increases to the volume of trade, strict adherence to an extant customs procedure, blocking of possible areas of revenue leakages and zero tolerance for infractions capable of undermining national economy and security.

The statement also highlighted compliances driven by improved interface with stakeholders and port users in enhanced Customs community relations as some of the reasons for the remarkable performance.

While commending the uncompromising stance of officers and men of the Command, Mohammed expressed optimism that more revenue collection, increased trade facilitation and time saving advantages will be achieved in the command with the introduction of the recently procured mobile scanner.

He said, “Before the arrival of the scanner, examinations of cargoes were usually done manually and physically, whereby containers were positioned by the terminal operators.

Then, a gang of labourers will discharge the goods before Customs and other agencies will carry out the examination. Customs must also cut off the seal manually. This takes time because of the unpacking of the goods in the container.”

He explained that virtually everything in the container must be moved out of the container and then back into the container before the examination is concluded, which makes the process cumbersome.

“With the coming of the scanner, which is a non-intrusive apparatus, cargo examination will now be conducted with the use of x-ray. We can now double our daily containers examination which saves time, increases revenue, detects infractions easily and facilitate trade”

On anti-smuggling activities, the Command made twenty-nine (29) seizures totalling N9, 763,129,216.00 Duty Paid Value (DPV) within the period under review.

The seized items include 3,057x 50kg bags of rice; 89 bales and 3,200 pieces of textile fabrics; 37 cartons and 4,824 pieces of wine/alcoholic beverages;1,650 cartons of tomato paste; 7,560 pieces of raw hides/unprocessed leather; 2,230 cartons of beers/spirits; 1,387 cartons of Tramadol; and 124 cartons of tapentadol.

Other includes 2 units of Used Mitsubishi buses; 210 bales of second-hand clothing; 4,029 pcs of used tyres; 16 units of Used engine gearbox and auto spare parts;310 pallets of laser ketchup; 956 Jerry Cans of 25litres of vegetable oil; 750 cartons of Super gold candle; 2,970 cartons of foreign soap; and 500 cartons of medicaments.

The command said nine (9) suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures which are at various stages of investigation and prosecution in the court.

While commending newly promoted officers in the Command, Mohammed admonished them to see their elevations as a renewed call to duty; and enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed on them by rededicating themselves to the service of the fatherland.

