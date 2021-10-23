Says Duchess International Hospital will end medical tourism

By Chioma Obinna

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Friday in Lagos said the only solution to stop doctors migration was to reward hard work even as he declared that the newly 100-suits state-of-the-art health facility, Duchess International Hospital, has the capacity and all it takes to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria.

Osinbajo who was the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of the facility built by the Reddington Hospital Group in Lagos, said: “The only way to ensure that Nigerian doctors practice medicine in Nigeria is to reward hard work which the Reddington Hospital Group is known for.”

He said the Reddington has the reputation for the provision of high standard care and has brought this to bear in the Duchess International Hospital.

According to him, the hospital has the capacity to retain Nigerian doctors in the country as well as end medical tourism.

Some top dignitaries include the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, among others.

Continuing, Osinbajo noted that while establishing the Duchess International Hospital, which is the 15th facility so far from the stables of Reddington, the Hospital Group has a good business case in the latest investment.

He said Nigerians seeking quality care can get it there; those who want affordable care will get it there.

The Vice President further stressed that the new facility can reverse medical tourism in the country considering the fact that it pays better remuneration to motivate its staff.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Duchess International Hospital, Dr. Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey explained that the motive of the founders was to ensure that every Nigerian has access to affordable care.

“To reverse medical tourism here we want to ensure the delivery of the highest standard of care,” he added.

Speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who commended the audacity of the Reddington Hospital Group, said he was particularly excited that the Duchess International Hospital is domiciled in Lagos which increases access to care in the state.

While admitting that he often accesses healthcare in Reddington Hospital, based on his conviction that the facilities under the Group provide high-quality service, Sanwo-Olu said, “We don’t need to go out to seek healthcare outside the country.”

On his part, Emefiele urged other private business investors to take a cue from the Reddington Hospital Group and build quality care health facilities in the country so as to improve access to care in the country.

He said, “We need to encourage every Nigerian doctor practising abroad to come back home to help reverse medical tourism.

Vanguard News Nigeria