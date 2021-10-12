By Steve Oko

A research by Society for Family Health, has shown that only six per cent of female go for family planning products in outlets within their immediate locality.

It was also discovered that superstition and religious beliefs as well as fear of being exposed make some women shun family planning.

According to the study on consumer’s market for family planning ( CM4FP) carried out in Abia, Niger, Kaduna and Lagos States, about 94% of women prefer to travel outside their immediate environment up to one kilometer or more to get family planning products.

Presenting the fact sheet of the research team in Aba, Dr. Anthony Nwala of the Society for Family Health, also said that about six out of every 10 women in Aba use family planning products.

The research according to him further revealed that the most commonly used family planning products in the commercial city include condom, injectables and oral contraceptives.

He noted that each of the products is safe, adding that it depends on the choice of the user.

Dr. Nwala thanked the Abia State Government for its support during the research and other health-related projects executed in the state by the organisation.

He said that the implementation of the research findings would help in actualising the objectives of family planning.

Dr. Nwala who commended the Bill and Melinda Foundation for its support in the project, advocated family planning because of its numerous benefits.

In her remarks, the Abia State Family Planning Coordinator, Mr. Confidence Ogboso, thanked Society for Family Health for the research which she said would help the state in birth control.

She expressed concern over the laughable reason of some women who reject family planning on the excuse that they might not be able to give birth in their next world.

Mrs. Ogboso appealed to religious leaders to help sensitise their members on the need to embrace family planning, arguing that not exceeding the number of children one could comfortably cater for is also service to God

She noted that poor attitude and lack of training by service providers as well as shyness could be responsible for the attitude of greater percentage of women who bypass outlets their immediate environment for family planning products.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, encouraged women to embrace family planning for effective population control.

He commended Society for Family Health for the research project as well as its various health projects in the state, and assured of continued government cooperation.