As they escape kidnap attempt

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Gunmen suspected to Kidnappers on Thursday afternoon fired gun shots at two teachers at Osi,in Ekiti Local government area of Kwara state,with the aim of kidnapping them but the teachers escaped.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the incident happened after school hours when the teachers were returning home.

The two women who teach at Ikerin Secondary School in Osi- Ekiti were suddenly accosted by gunmen but they took to their heels and the kidnappers fired gun shots at them.

The gunshots fired at them in order to stop them and take them away didn’t work as the teacher escaped with the bullet wounds.

One of the teachers however sustained minor bullet wound on her arm and she’s recuperating at press time.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC )spokesman in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday.

Babawale told newsmen that the two women are teachers of Ikerin Secondary School in Ekiti and that they were on their way home when they were accosted by the Gunmen.

“It was around 1630 hours on Thursday when our operatives at Araromi Opin Ekiti Divisonal Office got a distress call about a failed kidnap attempt and they were later joined by the local hunters and went straight to the scene of the incident”

He spoke further that on getting to the scene of the crime the gunmen have disappeared, though one of the two women sustained minor bullet wounds and she’s currently responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

“Officers of the NSCDC in the town have been joined by the NSCDC tactical team of operation harmony and the local hunters,and they have began manhunt for the miscreants” he said.

