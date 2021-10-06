Governors, Igbo leaders should tell Buhari the truth about Nnamdi Kanu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide laments on the ineptitude of the southeast political leaders to show bravery, heroism, and political will to voice the truth to President Muhammadu Buhari on where he is not getting it right in the southeast remains the adversities and calamitous impediments that had befallen the IGBO ” Ndigbo are cognizant of the fact that Abuja holds the remote controls of most actions of the southeast politicians, most of the southeast Governors are reluctant to make sacrifices for the southeast, they are inclined to trade off the Igbo’s interests for Abuja’s enticements and inducements, in compensation for doing Abuja’s bidding and interests in the East.”

We must caution Igbo politicians of the dangers and pitfalls of calamity ahead, the approaching one-month Sit-At-Home are typhoons and hurricanes that might sweep out some political office holders from their offices if care is not taken, the adoption of cosmetic approaches by Governors to the impending civil disobedience and war that looms in the southeast is tragic,” the double standards exhibited by Southeast Governors and leaders gave Non-State Actors the legitimate advantage to presses for upcoming one-month Sit-at-Home order if FG declines to arraign IPOB Leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in court, the negligence of the recent Security meetings of Southeast Governors and Igbo leaders to openly address the fundamental errors and wrongdoing of FG and demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu shows that there is an Ace up their sleeves”.

The first step in restoring peace in the southeast is to redeem the lost confidence of Ndigbo against southeast Governors, ” the continuous observation of Sit At Home even when all the efforts to stop it from both ways( IPOB and GOVERNORS) reflects that IGBO is in solidarity with the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu over his incarceration by FG”, the continued apathy of southeast political leaders to tell President Buhari to arraign Nnamdi Kanu, gave hoodlums and perpetrators of the ongoing criminal activities the upper hand to wreak havoc in the southeast, the classified endorsement of Operation Golden Dawn by Southeast political office holders to restore peace and security in the southeast is an acknowledgment of leadership failure and loss of loyalty of the southeast people to their constituted Authorities”.

We are worried about the forthcoming one-month Sit-At-Home, the Afghanistan and Syria episodes of revolutionary actions are coming to the southeast, Ndigbo will never accept these scenarios where the will be the collapse of socio-economic and academic activities in the southeast, ” it’s mandatory for FG on moral grounds, should arraign Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before Abuja High Court to avert the approaching disaster and chaos that looms in the Southeast “, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for a cease-fire of the violence in the East and warn the perpetrators to vacate from the southeast instantly, as we caution FG of the consequences of failure to comply with the law to arraign Nnamdi Kanu on 21st October 2021.

