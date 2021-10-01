By Bose Adelaja

Accident which occurred on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Friday, has reportedly claimed one life and injured another.

The incident which affected free flow of traffic for hours, was said to have occurred at Iyana-Cele along the diversion stretched area, inbound Sango/Ota, at about 1.49pm.

It was said to have involved an Iveco truck, painted in Green colour with number plate KRD 43 XE, a Honda bike, painted in Blue colour with number plate GBE 476 WU and an unidentified bus.

According to eye witnesses’ account, the rider in an attempt to overtake the bus travelling inbound Lagos, at a diversion axis, on the Expressway, ran into a truck inbound Abeokuta from Lagos and this resulted in an head-on collision killing the passenger on the bike and injured the rider.

However, the truck driver and motor boy escaped the scene to avoid being lynched by a mob.

It was learnt that the operatives of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on arrival rescued the injured male victim to the General Hospital, Ifo while the fatality was handed over to her family members.

Also, the accidental truck and motorcycle were towed to Ifo Police Station to ensure the free flow of traffic.

Confirming the development, TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi said the operatives also worked frantically to clear the backlog of traffic caused by the accident.

He said TRACE Owode-Ijako Unit Command did a good job by dislodging the traffic. “The injured motorcyclist had been taken to Ifo General Hospital for treatment, while the deceased has been handed over to her relatives for burial.

“Moreover, the Ifo Divisional Police Station has taken over the case while the accidental vehicles involved in the unfortunate crash are now in their custody.

” TRACE commiserates with the family of the deceased and drivers are again warned to desist from overspeeding and reckless overtaken at diversion axis in view of its attendant consequences. ” he said