The indigenous students in Owo Local Government Ondo State have joined thousands of Nigerians within the country and abroad to celebrate a Canadian-based medical expert, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, on his 50th birthday and described him as a statesman.

In a press Statement Made available to Newsmen on Saturday at the Secretariat of the Union, the National President of the Indigenous Students’ Association in Owo Local Government, Omotayo Ajibola, who describes Abiola Oshodi as a blessing to this generation, said the Owo born- Canada base gentle man remain one of the numerous individuals in the kingdom that have invested in the youths developments within and outside Owo Local Government

The Students Leader, while appealing to leaders in and outside Owo Local Government to emulate the celebrant, described Abiola Oshodi as a man that has distinguished himself on severally occasion through contributions to Human capacity development.

The Students Union leader also commended the medical expert for his unending passion for humanity as demonstrated through his Foundation.

In his word: “Within the space of two years, Dr. Abiola Oshodi has Awarded scholarship and bursaries to over 500 Students’ in and outside Owo Local Government and this is just few of his numerous contributions towards human capital development in his Motherland.

“Despite the fact that he is far away from home, Abiola Oshodi has Insisted on building more bridges instead of walls and embraced all with opened arms irrespective of the age or status within the kingdom.

“We pray that our Almighty God will continue to keep him safe for us, and may he live longer, stronger and healthier”, Ajibola added

Dr. Abiola Oshodi is a Canadian-based medical expert, Philanthropist, Politician and Businessman and is the founder of Dr. Abiola Oshodi Foundation, and the CEO Triple A and T Integrated Farm, Ipenmen