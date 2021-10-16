.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Engineer Ade Adetimehin was yesterday re-elected as the Ondo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was first elected Ondo APC Chairman in 2018.

Also, Alex Kalejaiye as Publicity Secretary, Mrs Morenike Whitterspoon as state Woman Leader and Ali Adesina as State Secretary returned unopposed

They were all elected through a voice vote at the International Event Centre, the Dome in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Delegates across the 18 council areas in the state were unanimous in the affirmation of the consensus list.

Chairman of the Ondo APC Congress Committee, Hon Komsol Longap who conducted the election lauded members of the state chapter of the party for setting the pace in the conduct of peaceful congresses.

Longap said “This is one of the most peaceful Congress in the country. The confidence reposed on these Executives I believe it will continue. That is what we want in the APC.”

The motion for the adoption of consensus method to be used in the congress was moved by a former governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke while a member of the APC Board of Trustee Jimoh Ekungba moved the motion for those picked through consensus to be adopted as elected executives.

Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, said the party members have affirmed their support for party supremacy.

“In Ondo we all believe in one party. We believe in cohesion. We are under one party. The Governor trust us to be one united family.”

In his speech, the new party state chairman, Engr. Adetimehin promised to work harder to ensure further cohesion within the party

“The outcome showed that you must be hardworking. Once you are hardworking people will stand by you. I will not disappoint Ondo APC members. I will double my effort to serve the party more.

Adetimehin added that “We will not disappoint the party. This party is ours. We will continue to celebrate victory in Ondo APC.”

