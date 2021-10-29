By Jimitota Onoyume

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Ughelli Pumping Station, UPS, a facility of OML 30, at Eruemukohwarien community, Ughelli North local government area, Delta State, on Wednesday, demanding that local contractors be re awarded the Transforcados pipeline surveillance and grass cutting jobs.

The protesters mainly from the community and workers of the firm operating the oil facility in the area also demanded payment of salary arrears allegedly owed the workers for several months..

They also appealed to the federal and the Delta State govermemt to intervene to resolve the issues.

Some of the placards they carried read, :

“NPDC/Heritage, reinstate the surveillance and grass cutting contracts”, NPDC/Heritage, pay us our outstanding salaries/arrears from April 2020 till date for TFP contractors”, NPDC/Heritage, pay the backlogs you are owing TFP Surveillance contractors from 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively”. NPDC/Heritage, reinstate Ochuko Egboduku as C.L.O. NPDC/Heritage, “, Remove UPS from pipeline community and create us our own cluster” and other issues. ,” Pay our salary arrears”.

Some of those who spoke were Jonathan Igari, Mrs Doris Okoro. They reechoed messages on the placards.

Public relations officer of Eruemukohwarien community, Mr Ernest Omoweranu, said: the issues had been on for a long time.

“This issue has been lingering since last year, we condemn the inimical relationship between Heritage and the community. We have always protected oil facilities here. We have our first oil well in 1958 here in this community, since then we are known for protecting these facilities”, he said.