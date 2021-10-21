.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Islamic clerics in the Southwest region on Wednesday alleged Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi of attempting to incite religious crisis in the region, urging Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola to call the monarch to order.

The clerics under the aegis of League of Imams and Alfas, Southwest, Edo and Delta states led by their President, Imam Jamiu Kewulere, urged the Governor Oyetola to instruct Oba Akanbi to stop dabbling into religious issues in the region, saying it is outside his purview as a traditional ruler.

In a letter presented to the Governor, the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode and Director, Department of State Security, at the Government’s House Banquet Hall by Imam Kewulere, a copy which was made available to Newsmen, stated that Oluwo’s attempt to install one Sheik Daud Molaasan as Grand Mufti for Yorubaland could cause acrimony among Muslims in the region.

The letter signed by their counsel, Mr K. B. Odedeji reads in part, “To the amazement of our clients and every reasonable Muslim, information reaching our clients and which is also currently going viral is the attempt of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi to install one Sheik Daud Imran Molaasan the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, an action clearly outside the power of his office.

“It needs to be stated that a grand mufti is expected to be in charge of answering Islamic questions, settling and giving juristic opinions on contemporary Islamic issues within his jurisdiction. Therefore, occupying such a position is meant for respected Islamic Scholars and appointing the same is the power of equally respected Islamic scholars which our clients represent. It is not a traditional title that can be conferred by a traditional ruler like the Oluwo of Iwo of his own volition.

“No town is an appendage of another and therefore, an attempt by Oluwo of Iwo to install an Islamic title holder covering Yorubaland is uncalled for as it is ultra vires of his power and authority. It is also an action capable of causing a breach of peace among the Muslims. One can imagine the kind of confusion and serious crisis that can occur if other traditional rulers of other notable towns in Yorubaland appoint into the same position and they all meet in a function claiming the same title.

“It is against the above background we hereby have our clients’ instruction to call your attention to this bizarre action of Oluwo of Iwo and stop same before it snowballs into the intra-cities religious breach of the peace. No past Oluwo of Iwo in history ever attempted to appoint or install an Islamic title holder covering the entire Yorubaland knowing clearly they had no power to do so. It has always been the prerogative of our client”.

Vanguard News Nigeria