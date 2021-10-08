.

Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, through his foundation – Olumide & Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation, continued his charitable gesture with the presentation of loan cheques to 200 people in Obafemi-Owode and Odeda Local Government Areas of Ogun Central Senatorial District on Thursday.

The foundation funded by Chief Olumide and his wife, Stephanie Aderinokun is aimed at making lives better in Ogun Central.

At the presentation event held at the foundation’s office in Iyana Mortuary area of Abeokuta, the 200 beneficiaries were awarded loans worth #30,000 each which come with no interest and they are expected to pay up within six months.

Chief Aderinokun who presented the cheques in person, reiterated his desire to continue supporting the people in the six Local Government Areas in Ogun Central.

“I went across each ward before the 2019 elections where I heard people’s cry. There is a micro-loan programme called ‘gbe omu le lantern’ and it’s so grievous to hear how people are treated and tortured while refunding the loan,” the real estate mogul and property developer said.

“I prayed to God to help me with this project because I am very interested in helping the mothers and everyone. Everything will be fine.”

The selection process started with beneficiaries picking up application forms in the foundation’s office.

The loan project is one of the ongoing empowerment programmes initiated by Olumide and Stephanie Aderinokun Foundation in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

A charity football tournament in Ifo and Ewekoro Local Government Areas is in the group stage.

Vanguard News Nigeria