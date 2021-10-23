Olukoya vindicated as court awards 6-figure damages against blogger

By Arogbonlo Israel

A London High Court of Justice, Queen’s Bench Division, has ordered a United Kingdom based Nigerian blogger, Maureen Badejo to pay a six-figure sum of damages in Pound Sterling to both Pastor and Mrs. Daniel Olukoya immediately, for her defamatory publications against the couple.

The court gave the judgement on October 22, 2021, Vanguard reports.

In a statement signed Saturday, by Pastor Olukoya’s spokesperson, Collins Edomaruse, the court also ordered Badejo to publish a summary of the judgment across nine of her social media channels for a period of 10 consecutive days as a corrective measure and as a means of ensuring that her misguided and misinformed audience get to know about the Court’s decision.

The court handed the orders in considered judgement in the defamation action filed by Dr. Olukoya and his wife through their Solicitor, Mrs. Shubha Nath and their Barristers – Jonathan Price Esq., against Maureen Badejo in London, Edomaruse revealed.

Edomaruse also said that in awarding the judgment and damages, the Court said it recognised the intense, malicious and relentless campaign waged by Maureen against the Olukoyas with whom she had no previous acquaintance or even the opportunity of a chance meeting.

He added that the court also observed that the unjustified attack was widely publicised and had harmed the character, professional integrity and reputation of the Olukoyas yet Maureen had neither apologized nor shown any remorse for her actions.

It will be recalled that the court had earlier granted an order of injunction restraining Badejo from broadcasting further defamatory matters against the couple and adjourned to take evidence on the questions of defamation, damages and ancillary reliefs.

While returning all glory to God almighty for this vindication of their name and integrity, Dr. and Mrs. Olukoya, the former took to his verified Facebook handle to appreciate all those who stood by them throughout this ordeal.

Pastor Olukoya is General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM).

Vanguard News Nigeria