By Tordue Salem

Olukismet Humanitarian Foundation has launched an outreach to provide relief for the underprivileged Nigerian communities, starting with Grace Nursery & Primary School Kpaduma 3, Asokoro village, a local suburb in the Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing teachers and students during the campaign tagged “Back to School”, the leader of the team, Mr. Moses Haruna, said that the visit is part of the routine outreaches of the Foundation aimed at helping indigent people in local communities.

“This is what we have continued to do over the years, and we are happy that indigent Nigerians have continued to benefit from our interventions.

“Our Back to School Campaign is specifically targeted at local schools and it is intentioned to relieve parents who may not be too privileged to provide basic requirements for their children that are resuming schools”, he said.

Haruna noted that the campaign is also part of the effort to contribute to children school enrolment so as to fight the increasing and disturbing statistics of out of school children in the country.

He seized the opportunity to call on the government and similar non-governmental organisations to support the education of children who may be underprivileged, noting that “the future of our nation depends on the investment we all make on educating the younger ones today”.

Receiving the team at the school, the head teacher, could not contain his excitement over the kind gesture of the Foundation, saying that many of the children who attend the school are children of poor in the society, who indeed have needs for the items donated.

His word: “we want to specially thank your team for putting this together and bringing smiles to our pupils. This is most commendable, and it’s our hope that many more Foundation like yours would come to assist our students”.

He also used the opportunity to call on the government and other well-meaning individuals to upgrade the infrastructures of local schools which he described as “improper for learning to take place”.

“As you can see all around you, this place is not suitable for proper learning to take place, but we are doing our best to teach our students; government can do better than this” he said.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of the school items including school bags, books, writing materials and pairs of sandals to the students, which saw the pupils and teachers in high spirit and excitement.

The team also encouraged the pupils to follow through their chosen career path with hard work. The career session saw some of the pupils sharing with the team what they want to become in the future. For Adebola Stephen of basic 4, becoming a doctor is his life dream so he would be able to save the lives of people in the world. Also, Stephen Ene, a basic 2 pupil said she would want to become teacher so she would groom better leaders for the nation.

This visit was part of a continuous effort at making life easier for poor people in local communities across the nation by the Olukismet Humanitarian Foundation.