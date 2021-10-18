Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

By Dapo Akinrefon – Lagos

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, said the peace and tranquility enjoyed in Badagry and its environs was as a result of the spiritual support from the Olokun deity, adding that this year’s edition of Olokun Festival has the potentials of boosting the economy of Lagos state and also enhance eco-tourism of the host community.

Speaking in Lagos at a briefing to unveil the programmes for this year edition of the Olokun Festival, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the chief promoter of Olokun Festival Foundation,(OFF) revealed that the annual fiesta has made significant impacts in boosting the economy of the ancient town and the entire state.

“This year’s festival is unique because it will open up the tourism space of the historic town. About 100, 000 people, including tourists and traditional rulers will grace the grand finale, and you know what that means in terms of business opportunities. We are ready to beef up the security and the atmosphere will be conducive for visitors that are coming from every part of the world,”he said.

“It will be a long week of activities, and, part of the activities lined up for this year edition of Olokun Festival, include “Prayer to Almighty God”, quiz competition for selected primary schools in the state, Arts exhibitions and Beauty Pageant.

“Other programmes include Beach Soccer, festival float, boat regatta and Olosa Gala, with the grand finale coming up on Wednesday October 27,”

Iba Adams also reiterated the need to use festivals as tools to project the culture and tradition of the Yoruba race, insisting that the grand finale is majorly a reflection of the sanctity of the Olokun Deity.

“This year, we want to showcase the spiritual prowess of the Olokun by showcasing the Arugba Aje Olokun as the spiritual symbol of the grand finale. Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) would explore the beauty of the grand finale to the fullest”,

“In fact, the Arugba Aje Olokun is not an ordinary creation of human thinking,it is the originating symbol of the Olokun spirit that showcases the peace and tranquility that Badagry and its environs is enjoying till date”

The Yoruba generalissimo also stated further that the Olokun deity has a special blessing for Lagos state.

