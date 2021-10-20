By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, x-rayed the myriad of challenges confronting Nigeria, saying the country has lost its glory to deceit and ignorance.

Speaking in Lagos as part of activities slated for the 2021 edition of Olokun Festival, Adams said that the major breakthrough that eluded Nigeria was as a result of deceit by the leaders, and ignorance of the followers.

The Yoruba Generalissimo said: “From my findings and research, it is evident that countries in Asia and Europe are economically buoyant, peaceful and orderly because they truly identify with their culture, tradition and heritage. Those countries are strong because they never abandon their identities.

“For instance, despite the abundant human and material resources in the country, Nigeria remains a deprived nation because many of those that are supposed to salvage the situation are mostly corrupt and they could not save the situation.

“Many of our politicians today have lost their integrity because they are corrupt, unlike in the late 70s or 80s when politicians were always conscious of their integrity.”

He said no fewer than 100,000 guests are expected at the Olokun Festival, adding that the event would also attract traditional rulers and dignitaries from Benin Republic and other countries of the world.

He said: “One of the spiritual advantages of this year edition of Olokun Festival is the over 100,000 dignitaries were expected at the grand finale with over 50 monarchs and Mayors from Republic of Benin.

“We are building the economic prosperity of Lagos and Badagry all together because the event would be a major economic booster for both eco and cultural tourism.

“We are also using the festival to unveil the spiritual concept of Arugba Aje Olokun which is highly spiritual in nature.”

Vanguard News Nigeria