Ologbotsere descendants have set up a seven-man committee of elders to revisit issues around the title of Ologbotsere, saying that the family is not at war with anybody.

The spokesman of the family Mr Alex Eyengho made this known yesterday after a meeting of some members of the family at the residence of Ayiri Emami.

It would be recalled that the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III in a pronouncement recently abolished the title of Ologbotsere.

Meantime, Eyengho in his statement said Ayiri was still the Ologbotsere, a position Ayiri had held on to in an earlier interview with the Vanguard.

“However, because we are not averse to peace and reconciliation, we have set up a seven-man committee of very senior elders that will further look into this matter.

“They will consult from left and right and it is an opportunity to show that the Ologbotsere family is not at war with anybody.

“The Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom cannot and will not do anything against the interest of the Itsekiri people”, he said.

“The only way to remove the Ologbotsere or derobe him is there in the law. And we also want to make it clear that the Ologbotsere family is not in any way at loggerheads or fighting the Itsekiri nation. Or in any way fighting the royal family.”, he said.

Ayiri had told the Vanguard after the pronouncement by the monarch that he was still the Ologbotsere, alleging that due process was not followed before the emergence of the new monarch.

Meantime, the head of the Ologbotsere family, Pa Jofotan Oporakun was absent at the meeting.

Prominent chiefs had told the Vanguard that only the monarch gives and withdraws titles.

Those who spoke include, the Iyatsere and Chairman Warri Council of Chief, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, Chief Gabriel Awala, Chief Roland Oritsejafor and many others.

