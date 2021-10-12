By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, has set up a committee to reconcile the two warring factions of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in the university.

In a statement on Tuesday night by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the reconciliation committee is headed by Prof. Dapo Asaju.

READ ALSOReps approve establishment of South-West, South-East Development Commissions

The statement read, “The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, in recognition of the role of healthy staff unions in the advancement of the objectives of the university as well as the welfare of staff, has constituted a committee for the reconciliation of the different groups within the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Lagos State University Chapter (ASUU-LASU).

“The membership of the Committee are as follows: Prof. Dapo Folorunsho Ashaju

Department of Religions & Peace Studies,

Chairman, Prof. Joseph Abayomi Olagunju, Dean, Postgraduate School, member, Prof. Comfort Adejoke Ibidapo, Department of Zoology & Environmental Biology, member,

Prof. Tayo Julius Ajayi, Dean, Faculty of Arts, member, and Mr. Musliu Olakunle Ahmed

Senior Assistant Registrar (Registrar’s Office), as the secretary.

“The terms of reference of the Committee are:To mediate between members of ASUU-LASU led by Dr. I. Oyewunmi and that led by Prof. A.O. Bakare, to find possible ways of resolving the impasse between the two sets of members of ASUU-LASU in order to ensure the unity of the union; and to make any other recommendations as appropriate on the matter.

“Pursuant to the above, the committee hereby calls for submission of memoranda from interested members of the union and generality of the university community on how to resolve the issue. The memorandum should be submitted either in hard and soft copies. While hard copies should be submitted to the Secretary in the Registrar’s Office, 5th floor, Babajide Raji Fashola Senate Building, the soft copies should be forwarded to asuu [email protected].

“Deadline for submission is two (2) weeks from the date of publication, that is, Monday, 25th October, 2021.

“Sequel to the reception of submitted memoranda, the Committee will consider all submissions at its subsequent meetings and thereafter, invite stakeholders for interactions.

“There shall be two venues for the interactive sessions; Lagos State University, Ojo Campus and Lagos State University College of Medicine, Ikeja respectively. Interested stakeholders shall have the privilege to choose between any of the venues for the interactive sessions and communicate same to the Committee at the appropriate time.

“The Committee hereby solicit for prayer, cooperation and support from all members of the University Community in ensuring a successful delivery of its mandate.”

Recall that some leaders of the union were dismissed from the service of the university during the tenure of the immediate past VC, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN.

They were accused of official misconduct and the national leadership of the union took up arm against the university management over the matter and refused to recognise the new leadership put in place at the university level.

The dismissal of the union leaders is being challenged in court and the new move could mean the litigation be withdrawn.