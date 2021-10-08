Young and fast-rising rapper/singer, Ogundele Gbolahun, aka Rudder has said, a feature with music legend, Olamide, will be a blessing to his musical career.

There is no gain saying that king of the street and music maestro, Olamide is one of the biggest influence on young and aspiring musicians in Nigeria and Africa, so, when fast-rising singer and rapper, Rudder said a feature of him in any of his songs will be a blessing and a big break in his musical career, it wasn’t an exaggeration.

In Rudder’s own words; ‘If I have the opportunity to feature any Nigerian artist, I will choose Olamide! The legend himself needs to bless any of my works, and that will be a breakthrough for me. His relevancy can’t be contested in the music industry. You can’t just but love him and his personality’

Rudder is a star singer to be admired. According to him, his first album ‘Revelation’ recorded a great success, which led to his being signed by his current music label MBI.

He said; when I released my first album, I told the world that, if the album doesn’t get me the recognition I deserve then I was going to quit music. After 3 months of dropping the album, Midrickpearls Business Innovation (MBI) came knocking, and I felt like maybe or definitely I am fated to be famous with this music. That thought alone brought about the title of my new Extended Play (EP) Fate and Fame.

In the said EP, Rudder said ‘there are 4 producers and all the tracks done by each of them are mixed and mastered by them as well. The producers are Don Drim with whom I only featured on the EP, Naughty Mix, Artstillbeats and Stephkeyzz.’

Aside from just having the urge to sing and entertain, Rudder said he has an interest to restore the glory of Rap which isn’t getting the deserved.

‘’The rap department is daily, and I would love to see rappers work more on their lyrical contents. Plus everyone is going commercial because the rap department is not marketable like other musical departments anymore. I’ll love to see people support rappers wherever they dish out their music. It isn’t easy to keep everyone’s ears on check.’’ He concluded.