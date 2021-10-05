.

By Osa Amadi

Okunrin Meta, an exhibition of paintings featuring Ufuoma Evuarherhe, Bolaji Ogunwo and Abiola Idowu opens on October 8 and runs till October 25, 2021, at Faie Afrikanart, 1005 E 45rd Street, Chicago.

The exhibition, subtitled “Resilience” is curated by Mrs. Faye Edwards of Faie Afrikanart Gallery. “Okunrin Meta,” says Mrs. Edwards, “is a Yoruba phrase meaning The Three Men.” She describes the three artists as “highly skilled with works that have been featured in high profile shows and galleries across the globe.”

Curator Edwards also reveals that the repertoire of the three artists is widely held in private collections across Africa, United Kingdom, USA, France and Canada. She said the three men are committed to the Yoruba culture which is reflected in the intensity of their work.

According to Edwards, “the symbols, colors and energy (of the works) engage the viewers at a visceral level. You are drawn into the rhythms of culture and texture on their canvases.”

In addition to their contemporary elements, the works of the artists also speak of the history and culture of the Yoruba.

Ufuoma Evuarherhe, a full-time studio artists and graduate of Yaba College of Technology and University of Benin will be showing “The Return” (Acrylic on canvas, 91cm x 91 cm. 2021); “Shades of Beauty” (Acrylic on Canvas, 101 cm x 101 cm. 2017); “Aso Ebi Series” (Acrylic on Canvas, 91cm x 91 cm. 2020); “Water Front” (Acrylic on Canvas, 83 cm x 101 cm. 2021) and “Pure Joy” (Oil on Canvas, 91 cm x 107 cm. 2021).

Bolaji Ogunwo, who has a PhD in painting and is a lecturer at the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos (UNILAG), will present “Outlook” ((Acrylic on Canvas, 105 cm x 135 cm. 2021); “Resound” (Acrylic on Canvas, 105 cm x 135 cm. 2021); “Outside the Box” (Acrylic on Canvas, 105 cm x 135 cm. 2021); “Closer” (Oil on Canvas, 120 cm x 135 cm. 2020) and “The Flight” (Oil on Canvas 75 cm x 150 cm. 2021).

Abiola Idowu, a Nigerian/Canadian artist who trained at UNILAG and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria will exhibit “Choice” (Mixed media on Canvas, 76 cm x 101 cm. 2021); “Sunrise” (Mixed media on Canvas, 76 cm x 101 cm. 2021); “Grace” (Mixed media on Canvas, 76 cm x 101 cm. 2021); “Determination” (Mixed media on Canvas, 76 cm x 101 cm. 2021) and “Who I am” (Mixed media on Canvas, 76 cm x 122 cm. 2020).