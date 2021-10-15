Think Delta First

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has called on Deltans to use the positions they occupy to impact lives and work with the government to make Delta a prosperous state.

Okowa said while Deltans impact lives in their areas of influence, they should not forget to think about what they could do for the betterment of the state.

READ ALSO:2022 Budget: Delta Govt approves N469.4 billion

The governor spoke on Wednesday while delivering an address at the Think Delta First campaign, a mindset change campaign organised by Ossai Ovie Success, a Special Assistant to the governor.

At the event which held at the Delta State College of Education, Warri, Governor Okowa who was represented by commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Engr. Lawrence Ejiofor, said the present generation has deviated from the original but added that Nigerians should buckle up and ensure that next generation is not lost.

He said prior to independence in 1960, Delta had great potentials but many individuals due to selfish interest have taken actions that robbed the state of its position.

He said many people are carrying wrong notions which are antithetical to the success and development of the state. He advised that Deltans should shelve personal, tribal interest and push for what will make the state a better place for all.

The convener of Think Delta First, Ovie Success Ossai, told Deltans who gathered at the college hall that Think Delta First is about mindset change, a re-orientation of mindset towards Delta state.

He said irrespective of where one lives in Delta and one’s socio-economic and political standing, how to make Delta a great and prosperous state should be the utmost dream of every resident.

Ossai, who once organised a youth development initiative with the theme ‘Even a professor needs a skill’, encouraged Deltans present to be proud of the state and ensure the protection of infrastructure in their respective domains.

Ossai said: “We are blessed to be in Delta. We have many languages but we are one. We should all come together in peace and build Delta state. We should also invest in Delta.

“As Deltans, we have individual roles we must play for the development of the state. The state does not belong to only the governor, it belongs to all of us. That is why we are here to talk about Delta. It is our responsibility to build Delta and together we will make it great.”

The provost of the Warri College of Education, Dr. Dickson Oyivwi, in a welcome address urged Deltans to make conscious efforts to make Delta a great state.

Represented by deputy provost, Dr. Oyivwi said “we should not only think of what the state will do for us but what we can do for the state”.

The college provost said no matter how influential one could be, “our personal interest should take second place and put the glory and image of Delta first.”

He added: “If our individual values negatively affect the state, we should shelve them. Even if you are not a Deltan, as far as you live in Delta, you should desire things that promote Delta.”

In a goodwill message, Secretary to the state government, Chief Patrick Ukah, said since 2015 when Okowa became governor, there have been massive infrastructural development in the state.

He called on Deltans to love and protect such infrastructure in their areas of residence as a show of Thinking Delta First.

Dr. Kingsley Emu, Economic Adviser to the governor called on Deltans to be emotionally connected to the state while assets of the state should be protected to build a stronger Delta state.

Barrister Eugene Uzum, the Director General of Orientation Bureau, advised Deltans to be honest anywhere they are so that the name of Delta is not dragged in the mud.

Other Guest Speakers include Zion Oshiobugie Founder Clever Minds Foundation, Nuel John Umuzo, OMONIKORO, Ogusbaba Akpobome Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Talent Development, Activists Israel Joe , Senior Special Assistantom youth Comr Hope George and others.