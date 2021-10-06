By Paul olayemi

The Special Senior Assistant on Security to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Omasan Mabiaku, today led some group of youths to reclaim St Malachy Government Primary School in Sapele, barely 24 hours after the Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Hon Chika Ossai and the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu visited the school.

The Commissioner and SPEB chairman had led a government delegation to the school on Tuesday, with a promise to reclaim and renovate the school building, adding that the government also reserve the right to override public interest and may not pay compensation.

The Commissioner had then ordered that the key which was used to seal the school gate, be broken while the heap of sand which was left at the entrance, be removed, throwing the gates wide open.

However, Youths suspected to be the supporters of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Chairman, Hon Michael Diden, led by Mabiaku stormed the school again locking up the gates.

The SSA who led over 40 Youths to the school, accused the Local Government Chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan of inciting the public against Diden and refusing to admit the truth that the original site of the school was in Ajemele, in Sapele,. “the pupils were only brought here when their school building roof in Ajemele was leaking, and since then they have refused to go back, this is not their permanent site, this land was sold to Ejele, why are they whipping sentiment into it” Omasan narrated, while the Divisional Police Officer of Sapele Division, Harrison Nwaboisi, and others concern stakeholders pleaded with him to allow peace reign.

All concerned parties including the Ogodo family, Sapele – Okpe Community chairman, Dr Patrick Akamuvba, the Sapele Okpe Land Trust secretary and the council chairman where then invited to the Sapele main station, where a source who craved anonymity told vanguard, that the meeting was inconclusive.